Fresh low-pressure area to pour water on Dussehra festivities in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Dussehra will likely be marred by heavy rains in the state as a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said an upper air cyclonic circulation will likely emerge into the north Andaman Sea on Tuesday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around Wednesday.

As per the regional met office, many places in the state will experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity for three days from Wednesday. Parts of the state will also receive heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).

The regional met office has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 km/ph to 40 km/ph in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Wednesday; and in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri on Thursday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The anticipated low pressure area, once formed, will have maximum impact over Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi and Bargarh districts may receive heavy rainfall on Friday.” Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 km/ph to 45 km/ph and gusting up to 55 km/ph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.