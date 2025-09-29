In a first, Odisha's Jharpada pandal unveils gold crowns for all its deities

BHUBANESWAR: Adding to the grandeur of their Durga Puja celebrations this year, the Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti on Sunday unveiled the dazzling gold crowns of Goddess Durga and other deities at the pandal near Ganesh Mandap here.

Organisers said around 6.2 kg gold has been used in making the crowns. Besides, 18.2 kg silver has also been used for carving the Medha (tableau) used in the backdrop at the mandap.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi unveiled the shimmering crowns in presence of Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susanta Kumar Rout, Khurda MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev, mayor Sulochana Das, samiti president Shikhar Chandra Jena and other dignitaries.

Samiti convener Sridhar Jena said all the deities - Maa Durga, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartika and demon Mahishasura have been adorned with gold crowns at the pandal, making it a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city. “Skilled artisans from Cuttack have designed the crowns with fine artistry, making them the star attraction of this year’s festival. They have also crafted the ‘Chandi Medha’ making it another attraction at the pandal,” Jena said.

“As we were not able to organise puja at the usual site where we had been holding it for the last 14 years, we wanted to do something special. Decorating all the deities with gold crowns is our humble offering and we are proud to be the first in the city to do so,” said assistant secretary of the samiti, Sridhar Martha.

Owing to an internal rift that has split the organisers into two factions, Durga Puja in Jharpada is this year being organised at two places, one near Ganesh Mandap and the other, under the same banner at Jharpada Melana Ground.