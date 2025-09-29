Leasehold-to-freehold conversion of Odisha State Housing Board land delayed, allottees suffer

ROURKELA: The delay in conversion of leasehold land of Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) projects at Rourkela into freehold property has left over 5,100 allottees in the lurch.

Nearly a year after the OSHB submitted the necessary documents, not much progress has been made in this regard. Sources said the OSHB was provided around 300 acres of land for setting up three housing projects at Chhend Colony and one at Basanti Colony. Accordingly, the oldest housing colony of Rourkela came up over 150 acre. Similarly, the Chhend Phase 1, 2 and 3 projects came up over 46 ac re, 94 acre and 12 acre respectively.

Official sources said in August 2023, the Revenue department had issued a notification allowing the conversion of leasehold land of OSHB projects into freehold land. Subsequently, in May 6 2024, the OSHB in two separate letters to the Rourkela tehsildar applied for conversion of 93.585 acre and 11.005 acre of land under Rourkela Town Unit-1 for Chhend Phase 2 project from leasehold to freehold.

Separately, the OSHB in March 28 2024 also wrote to the tehsildar for submission of information towards ‘Hal’ and ‘Sabik’ co-relation of plots over 150 acre of lease land at Basanti Colony to file review petition before the Sundargarh collector for mutation in favour of the board. Since then, the OSHB has sent multiple reminders to the tehsil office without much success.