More delay awaits Sambalpur's Outer Ring Road project as NHAI floats fresh tender

SAMBALPUR: The much-awaited Outer Ring Road project in Sambalpur has hit another hurdle with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cancelling the previous tender and initiating a fresh one.
NHAI’s project director Prem Sahu said the earlier contract, awarded to a private firm, was challenged in court, leading to prolonged legal disputes and delay. The authority floated a fresh tender in August as per the court’s order. The technical bids will be opened in October, followed by the financial bids, after which further steps will be taken.
The proposed Outer Ring Road is designed as a four-lane stretch covering 37.820 km. It will connect National Highway-53 at Gosala with major points including Chipilima, Gunderpur, Maneswar, Jayantpur, Sindurpank and Tabala before merging with the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway at Ranikhinda. The project is expected to ease increasing traffic congestion and improve connectivity by integrating the NH-53, Biju Expressway and NH-55 (Cuttack-Sambalpur road) at different places.
The project will help divert the movement of heavy vehicles on NH-53, NH-55 and Biju Expressway through a shorter passage. Other vehicles will not face any traffic congestion as there will be no need for the heavy vehicles to enter Sambalpur city. Besides, implementation of the project will pave way for the expansion of the city.
For the proposed road, a total of 576.76 acre - 367.841 acre of private land and 178.449 acre of government land - has been earmarked for acquisition. Though the detailed project report (DPR) is ready, legal disputes between competing bidders derailed the earlier contract preventing the start of construction work.
First initiated in 2020, the project has faced repeated delays. Despite being highlighted by the Centre as a major achievement, it remains stuck in procedural hurdles even after five years.