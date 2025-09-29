More delay awaits Sambalpur's Outer Ring Road project as NHAI floats fresh tender

SAMBALPUR: The much-awaited Outer Ring Road project in Sambalpur has hit another hurdle with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cancelling the previous tender and initiating a fresh one.

NHAI’s project director Prem Sahu said the earlier contract, awarded to a private firm, was challenged in court, leading to prolonged legal disputes and delay. The authority floated a fresh tender in August as per the court’s order. The technical bids will be opened in October, followed by the financial bids, after which further steps will be taken.

The proposed Outer Ring Road is designed as a four-lane stretch covering 37.820 km. It will connect National Highway-53 at Gosala with major points including Chipilima, Gunderpur, Maneswar, Jayantpur, Sindurpank and Tabala before merging with the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway at Ranikhinda. The project is expected to ease increasing traffic congestion and improve connectivity by integrating the NH-53, Biju Expressway and NH-55 (Cuttack-Sambalpur road) at different places.