NGT orders probe into ‘illegal’ tree felling in Odisha's Pachhikote forest

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) east zone bench in Kolkata has taken serious note of alleged illegal tree felling within the Pachhikote demarcated protected forest (DPF) in Jajpur district and ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.

The bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana (judicial member) and Ishwar Singh (expert member) issued the directive on September 26, while hearing a petition filed by Bhagabat Swain and four other residents of Korabandi village in the district.

The petitioners alleged that a contractor engaged under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) scheme for the year 2023-24 had cut down mature trees in the forest area under the guise of executing soil moisture conservation (SMC) works, such as graded bunds, staggered trench waterbodies, contour and boundary trenches. The works were reportedly being carried out in the Jajpur Road section of the Jajpur Road range under the Cuttack Forest Division.