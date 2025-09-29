Odisha Govt to start land acquisition for JSW-POSCO plant in Keonjhar

BHUBANESWAR: In its efforts to prevent major projects from going off-track due to land issues, the Odisha government has begun land acquisition process for the proposed 5 MTPA greenfield steel plant of the JSW-POSCO joint venture (JV) in Keonjhar, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Even as the JV is yet to announce the location for the Rs 40,000 crore project officially, the advance move comes from the lesson it learnt in the past when the South Korean steel giant POSCO had to withdraw its $12 billion steel project in Jagatsinghpur district over land acquisition hurdles two decades ago.

Sources said 2,466 acres of land across eight villages under Patna tehsil in mineral-rich Keonjhar have been earmarked for the project. The parcel includes 976 acres of government land and 1,490 acres private. It involves 794 acres of forest land, of which 60 acres are in private possession.

“The deadline has been set to acquire the government land in next two months and issue notifications for acquisition of private land by November end. The environment clearance for the project will be applied by December this year,” sources told The New Indian Express. Officials clarified that only agricultural land will be acquired, with no displacement issues as it has been planned accordingly to avoid inhabited areas.

The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has already filed the land acquisition proposal in respect of private land.