Odisha youth held for raping, blackmailing teenage girl

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old youth on charges of raping a minor girl and blackmailing her with her intimate photos. Investigation officer (IO) of the case, Dilip Sahoo, said the accused, a neighbour of the 17-year-old girl, was in a love relationship with her for more than three months.

During the period, he managed to capture her intimate photos on his cell phone. After the girl ended the relationship with him, the accused leaked her private photos on social media recently, he said. On Saturday, the girl, a Plus Two Arts student, filed a complaint in the police station based on which a case was registered under sections 70 (2) of BNS, sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act and section 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused was produced in court and remanded in jail custody, added the IO.