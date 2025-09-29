Odisha's Bikashita Gaon scheme falters with low fund utilisation

BHUBANESWAR: Focused push for development of rural infrastructure notwithstanding, only 6 per cent of the allocation made for the ambitious ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ scheme has been spent in the last fiscal. Several projects are still awaiting government approval, although nearly half of the current financial year has already passed.

The scheme, announced as a replacement of the previous BJD government’s ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ initiative, was launched with an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore to address the critical gaps in rural development through sustainable projects and promote inclusive growth, besides contributing to the broader objective of a developed Odisha.

Data obtained from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department revealed that, of the Rs 1,000 crore allocated under the programme in 2024-25, an expenditure of only Rs 60.78 crore has been made so far. The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal.

Almost half of the 30 districts, including Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Cuttack, Nabarangpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Balangir, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Kandhamal have spent less than Rs 1 crore each.

Sources said the highest Rs 90.74 crore was allocated to Mayurbhanj, followed by Rs 67.03 crore to Ganjam, Rs 54.17 crore to Keonjhar, Rs 52.85 crore to Sundargarh, Rs 52.09 crore to Balasore and Rs 45.84 crore to Cuttack.