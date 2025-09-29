Odisha's Nuapada bypoll likely with Bihar Assembly elections

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday indicated that by-election for the Nuapada Assembly constituency will be held along with the Bihar Assembly elections.

In a release, the ECI said it has decided to deploy 470 officers, including 320 from IAS, 60 from IPS and 90 from other central services as central observers (general, police and expenditure) for the Bihar Assembly polls and the by-elections in seven states, including Odisha’s Nuapada segment. Sources said the date of the by-election is likely to be announced along with the Bihar election, on October 6.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of former minister and BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. A four-time MLA from Nuapada, Dholakia was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet from June 2022 to June 2024.

While Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia is likely to be fielded by the BJD from the seat, candidature of senior leader Ghasiram Majhi from Congress is almost settled. However, it is not clear whether BJP will repeat Abhinandan Panda, who had contested the 2024 Assembly election from the seat unsuccessfully or go for a new candidate.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said that BJP is prepared for the bypoll and will announce its candidate at the right time. Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik said the BJD will retain the seat while OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said Congress will be successful this time.

While the strength of BJD has come down to 50 in the Assembly with Dholakia’s death, the BJP has 78 MLAs, Congress 14 and CPI (M) one. There are three independent candidates.