Three railway staff, including loco pilot, detrained after Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express breach signal

BHUBANESWAR: Three railway staff, including a loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, were detrained after the train allegedly overshot a signal at Soro railway station in Balasore district under the South Eastern Railway (SER), a railway official confirmed on Monday.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, could have led to a major mishap, but it was averted due to the timely intervention of railway officials from the Kharagpur divisional headquarters.

Sources said the Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express, which normally departs Soro station at 5 pm, was delayed by nearly 37 minutes and was about to leave the station at 5.39 pm after its scheduled two-minute halt.

Accordingly, the Jan Shatabdi Express had been cleared with a green signal at the South cabin, and consequently, the Shatabdi Express, whose scheduled departure was at 5.38 pm at the no-halt station Soro, was held at the North cabin with a red signal, restricting its entry into the station area until clearance was given.

However, despite the red signal, the Shatabdi Express, moving at a slower speed than usual, proceeded past the red light towards the station.

The lapse was immediately detected by officials monitoring from the Kharagpur control room, who quickly alerted the Soro station manager and loco pilot, preventing the train from moving further, railway sources said.