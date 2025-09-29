Zet Health to expand diagnostic services in 10 cities by 2026-end

BHUBANESWAR: Leading 10-minute healthcare platform Zet Health has expanded its operations to Mumbai, Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad following the success of the new model at Bengaluru with round-the-clock on-demand diagnostics.

It will now offer home sample collection between 6 am and 3 pm in the three cities through a partner lab network with plans to eventually replicate Bengaluru’s full-fledged 24×7 model nationwide.

Co-founder Ashutossh Dash said that, along with the three cities, Zet Health is also going to start its operation in Bhawanipatna from next week and plans to expand the services to other Odisha cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in phases.

Founded on the belief that ‘health cannot wait’, he said, the hybrid model was successfully implemented with 24×7 home sample collection and two-to-four hour report delivery in Bengaluru. “Our goal is to address India’s fragmented diagnostic sector, where nearly 80 per cent of labs remain unorganised despite the market being projected to reach $37 billion by 2030,” Dash added.

Over the next 18 months, Zet Health has set a target to expand its presence in 10 cities while introducing services such as 10-minute medicine delivery, ambulance and emergency care, on-demand doctors, nurses and physiotherapists, as well as health insurance and medical loan facilitation.

“In just over a year, we have completed over 30,000 tests, built a base of over 5,300 active users across cities,” said co-founder Mohit Mishra.