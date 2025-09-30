Crackers worth Rs 8.24 crore seized, 133 arrested during Odisha Police's 'Agni' drive

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its statewide special drive ‘Agni’ to curb the illegal storage, unauthorised transportation and unlawful sale of explosives and firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Odisha Police have seized explosives worth a whopping Rs 8.24 crore and arrested 133 persons in the connection.

The drive was conducted from September 14 to 27. While police registered 184 cases, they also served notices to 45 violators during the 14-day-long drive.

Boudh topped with maximum seizure of illegal firecrackers worth Rs 5 crore followed by Angul at Rs 1.50 crore. Keonjhar police registered most number of 21 cases during the period.

The drive was launched on DGP YB Khurania’s direction and significantly disrupted illegal networks engaged in the unsafe trade of firecrackers and explosives across the state, said a police officer.

The massive seizure and the number of arrests reflect the seriousness of the issue and the determined efforts of the police to ensure the safety of the public. The stringent enforcement not only helped to remove hazardous materials from circulation, but also served as a strong deterrent against similar violations in the future, he added.

Odisha Police have warned that such proactive measures will be taken at regular intervals and awareness campaigns will also be held to safeguard life and property of the citizens during the festive season and beyond.