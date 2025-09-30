Cycle repair shop owner’s daughter cracks OAS

JAGATSINGHPUR: Daughter of a cycle repair shop owner of Jagatsinghpur district has cracked the Odisha Administrative Service examination. Twenty-four-year-old Aliva Behera secured 275th rank in her first attempt.

Aliva’s father, Ananta Behera (50), runs a small bicycle repair shop at Dasbatia chowk in Phulbellari village under Balikuda block. However, he never compromised on his children’s education despite financial struggles.

“Since childhood, I was aware of my family’s condition. I knew that education was the only way to build a better life for us, so I remained focused on studies,” said Aliva. Eldest among four siblings, she studied at Marichpur High School and later completed her higher education from SVM Autonomous College in Jagatsinghpur. She began preparation for UPSC after her graduation in 2021.

Ananta said earlier, he used to earn Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 a month, but his income has dropped to Rs 10,000 due to a reduced demand. Still, he continued to spend on his children’s studies. “My daughter has given me life’s biggest gift. My dream was she should live better than mine. Today, that dream came true,” he added.

Crediting her success to her father’s efforts Aliva said, “Even when I asked for Rs 500, he would give Rs 1,000 without hesitation. His hard work inspired me.” Committed to serving people, she aims to improve health and education facilities while fighting corruption at the grassroots.