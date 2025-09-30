Labour reforms good, but strict oversight is needed: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday expressed cautious optimism over the amendments approved by the state cabinet to the Factories Act, 1948 and the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956.

Leader of the party’s labour wing and Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh said the amendments allowing extended working hours for workers, night shift for women workers and 24X7 operations mark a significant shift in the state’s labour policy. However, these reforms should not come at the expense of workers’ rights and dignity, he added.

While acknowledging the government’s intention to spur economic growth and attract investment, Singh expressed some concern over allowing night shift for women workers.

He cautioned that written consent and theoretical safety protocols may not translate into real-world security. He called for urgent publication of detailed safety guidelines and clear accountability structures to ensure women’s safety, which is non-negotiable.

Singh further said overtime should remain strictly voluntary. Pointing to existing gaps in enforcement and inspection mechanisms, he questioned who would ensure compliance across thousands of establishments. He advocated for a robust, well-funded labour inspectorate, equipped with digital wage-tracking and empowered to conduct surprise audits.

Singh urged the government to consult widely with stakeholders to build effective monitoring frameworks.