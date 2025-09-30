NIT-R team’s AI model on road safety secures patent

ROURKELA: A research team of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) has secured patent for an AI-enabled future-ready innovative model that optimises the VANETs system to effectively transmit important and time-sensitive alerts to vehicles for enhanced road safety and smooth navigation.

A self-organising wireless network, the VANET (Vehicular Ad Hoc Network), facilitates vehicle-to-vehicle interaction (V2V) with roadside infrastructure (V2I) to share real-time information for enhanced road safety, traffic management and navigation.

The patent is titled, ‘Adaptive Contention Window Optimisation in VANETs using Multi-Agent Deep Reinforcement Learning for Enhanced Performance Model’. The research team, comprising assistant professor Arun Kumar, Prof Bibhudatta Sahoo, and professor and research graduate Lopamudra Hota of the department of computer science & engineering, secured the patent after successfully integrating their AI model of multi-agent deep reinforcement learning with the VANETs.

In VANET concept, it is envisaged that while navigating, vehicles in close proximity would wirelessly communicate with one another and send necessary alerts, the researchers explained. “For instance, a car could warn other vehicles about its precipitous braking or a sudden obstacle on the road and such V2V communication would aid safe driving, automated traffic systems and even provide assistance to emergency services,” they added.