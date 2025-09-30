Odisha cabinet approves 2,200 Godabarisha model schools

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore for construction of 2,200 model schools under the Godabarisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (GAV) scheme during a three-year period from 2025-26 to 2027-28.
Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons that while the estimated cost per school is around `5 crore, the actual expenditure will be determined based on the detailed project report (DPR).
Targeting the previous BJD government, he said that the primary education system had collapsed during its 24-year rule. “They had just painted broken walls of the schools in the name of 5T transformation. Our government has now approved the GAV scheme for holistic improvement of primary education system in the state,” Majhi added.
The chief minister said the objective of GAV scheme is to establish model schools at the gram panchayat-level, with emphasis on inclusive and quality education, aligned with the goals of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. “By establishing a strong foundation, adopting innovative educational practices and active community involvement, the scheme aims to ensure equal access to education and development of the students,” he added.
Stating that this initiative is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Odisha, Majhi said it places special focus on enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills to empower children socially and educationally.
Maa Tarini Temple development
The cabinet has also approved a Rs 226 crore project for development of Maa Tarini Temple complex at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district. “The development of the Maa Tarini Temple complex will fulfil the long-standing demands of devotees. It will also bring all-round economic development of the surrounding region. The works will be undertaken over an area of 59.206 acre and are targeted to be completed within 24 months,” he said.
For the convenience of devotees, a 216-bed Yatri Niwas, pilgrimage centre, interpretation centre, food plaza and watch tower, and market complex will be constructed within the complex. Besides, a dedicated space for preparation and serving of temple offerings (prasad) with seating for around 500 people will also be facilitated. He said a cloak room for storing personal belongings will also be set up.