Orissa HC allows premature withdrawal of fixed deposits for marriage expenses

CUTTACK: In a significant judgment, the Orissa High Court has allowed a petitioner to prematurely encash her fixed deposits to meet urgent expenses related to a family marriage, rejecting the strict interpretation of the National Savings Time Deposit Scheme, 2019, by postal authorities.

The petitioner, Priyadarsini Das, had approached the court after being denied permission by postal authorities to prematurely withdraw her own funds held in five-year fixed deposits. Her counsel cited pressing familial obligations and referred to the amended Rule 8(d) of the scheme, notified on November 7, 2023, which provides for premature withdrawal after four years, albeit at a lower rate of interest.

The postal authorities contended that the rule clearly prohibits any withdrawal before the four-year mark and defended the denial based on an official order dated November 14, 2023. However, the single judge bench of Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad observed that the rule in question, being part of subordinate legislation, should not be interpreted rigidly.