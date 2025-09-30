Over 100 platoons of police deployed in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has made massive security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Durga Puja in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

It has deployed over 100 platoons of police force and over 800 officers to oversee the festivities. In the state capital, special measures like deployment of one company of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), one unit of special tactical unit (STU) and a bomb detection and disposal squad have also been put in place to handle any emergency situation.

Addressing the mediapersons on Monday, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, “In Bhubaneswar, a total of 193 puja pandals have been set up. Out of the total pandals in the capital, 24 have adorned their deities with gold and silver crowns. To maintain law and order in the city, 61 platoons of police force including 20 platoons of home guards have been deployed.”

Singh said drones will be deployed to assess the realtime crowd flow and accordingly, the information will be shared with the citizens through the radio stations.