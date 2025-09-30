Prices charged by folk artistes touch the sky as demand in Odisha rises

CUTTACK: With the Cuttack district administration imposing strict restrictions on use of DJ sound system during festivities, the demand for traditional music and folk dance performances, which were once lost and forgotten, have seemingly increased in the Millennium City.

Such is the demand that the music and dance troupes are now charging around Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh or more per performance.

While the festivals are a major source of earning money for these troupes, the immersion ceremonies, which too are held on a grand scale, have turned into a money-making business for them.

A few years back, with the DJ sound system taking over, these artistes were struggling to keep their vocation alive. However, things are slowly changing for the better. Sources said around 200 traditional music and folk dance troupes are now being booked for the immersion ceremonies alone.