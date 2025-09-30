Prices charged by folk artistes touch the sky as demand in Odisha rises

CUTTACK: With the Cuttack district administration imposing strict restrictions on use of DJ sound system during festivities, the demand for traditional music and folk dance performances, which were once lost and forgotten, have seemingly increased in the Millennium City.
Such is the demand that the music and dance troupes are now charging around Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh or more per performance.
While the festivals are a major source of earning money for these troupes, the immersion ceremonies, which too are held on a grand scale, have turned into a money-making business for them.
A few years back, with the DJ sound system taking over, these artistes were struggling to keep their vocation alive. However, things are slowly changing for the better. Sources said around 200 traditional music and folk dance troupes are now being booked for the immersion ceremonies alone.
Most demand comes in for the music and traditional dance forms from Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Angul, Berhampur, and Cuttack. Organising secretary of Sutahat puja committee Biswajeet Pandey said Mahuri and Telingi Baja artistes are now charging around Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per performance. “We were able to arrange for Dhola-Mahuri Baja but it has been a little difficult to find artistes for Telingi Baja as it is on the verge of extinction,” he added.
Among others, Maheswari Ghanta Badya of Sonepur is one of the highest in demand. Sources said a 100-artistes troupe of Maheswari Ghanta Badya is now charging around Rs 1.5 lakh per performance. Their demand is so high that one needs to book them three months in advance.
The puja committees are also roping in performers from other states for the festival. One among them is the Ranjit band party of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.