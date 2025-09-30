Row over Dandiya event, objectionable songs on Samaleswari shrine complex

SAMBALPUR: A row broke out in Sambalpur after objectionable film songs were played during a Dandiya Nights event on the premises of Samaleswari Temple, triggering resentment among local residents and devotees.
The incident took place on September 27 (Saturday). While cultural celebrations during Navratri are a yearly affair at the temple, sources said the Dandiya Night this year was organised in a commercial scale with excessive use of strobe lights and DJ with distasteful Bollywood songs blaring through the courtyard.
Slamming it as disrespectful and a blatant misuse of the holy shrine during the Dussehra festivities, local residents said the event felt like a club atmosphere rather than a revered religious place. Videos of the event quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread criticism.
Former minister and district BJD president Rohit Pujari strongly condemned the incident and termed it as an insult to the devotees’ faith.
“The temple premises are being repeatedly misused for public events. I had recently opposed the celebration of the state-level Nuakhai event organised by the MLA inside the temple. Now, a Dandiya Night was held and vulgar songs played at the event. Such actions are setting a wrong example and tarnishing the image of Sambalpur besides hurting the sentiments of the people here,” he added.
Pujari further sought a reply from the district administration within 15 days in this connection and warned of mass agitation if it did not respond.
Samaleswari Temple Trust Board chairman Sanjay Baboo clarified that no permission had been sought for the programme. He informed that though the event organisers were asked to stop playing the music, they ignored their requests till police intervened.
“Such activities were never authorised by the board. Though Navratri is celebrated every year, such a Dandiya Night was never permitted. We had warned the organisers against it but learnt of the incident only at the last hour when nearby residents alerted us,” Baboo said further adding that they have informed the matter to the district collector. “The board too will take decisive steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future,” he said.
Offended by the incident, local resident Ashutosh Sahu said Garba and Dandiya were not a part of the local traditions. “Every religious place carries its own sanctity and restrictions which must be upheld. It is high time stricter measures are enforced to preserve the dignity of the shrine, especially as such violations have been recurring since its redevelopment,” he added.
Meanwhile defending its action, the Dussehra Puja Committee, which had organised the event stated it was their second time of holding the Dandiya programme at the temple and there was nothing wrong with it.
The controversy has reignited debates over the sanctity of religious sites, cultural preservation and the growing trend of entertainment-led events on temple premises.