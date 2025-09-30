Row over Dandiya event, objectionable songs on Samaleswari shrine complex

SAMBALPUR: A row broke out in Sambalpur after objectionable film songs were played during a Dandiya Nights event on the premises of Samaleswari Temple, triggering resentment among local residents and devotees.

The incident took place on September 27 (Saturday). While cultural celebrations during Navratri are a yearly affair at the temple, sources said the Dandiya Night this year was organised in a commercial scale with excessive use of strobe lights and DJ with distasteful Bollywood songs blaring through the courtyard.

Slamming it as disrespectful and a blatant misuse of the holy shrine during the Dussehra festivities, local residents said the event felt like a club atmosphere rather than a revered religious place. Videos of the event quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

Former minister and district BJD president Rohit Pujari strongly condemned the incident and termed it as an insult to the devotees’ faith.

“The temple premises are being repeatedly misused for public events. I had recently opposed the celebration of the state-level Nuakhai event organised by the MLA inside the temple. Now, a Dandiya Night was held and vulgar songs played at the event. Such actions are setting a wrong example and tarnishing the image of Sambalpur besides hurting the sentiments of the people here,” he added.