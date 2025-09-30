Telugu families in Berhampur keep Bommala Koluvu tradition alive

BERHAMPUR: A small group of Telugu families in Berhampur continue to keep alive the tradition of Bommala Koluvu, a unique display of dolls and figurines depicting animals, birds and various social scenes like weddings, village market and gatherings during Navratri festival.

Though the festival has faded over time, families like Rajgopal Rao’s in Hanuman Bazar maintain this annual tradition. His wife and daughter curate a large exhibition occupying over 25x25 feet featuring dolls collected over decades from different regions. Raj’s family invites friends, relatives and well-wishers to witness the elaborate Koluvu.

Guests, especially married women receive prasad, kumkum and gifts as part of the ritual. The visits include chanting of devotional hymns and shlokas during evening puja.