Telugu families in Berhampur keep Bommala Koluvu tradition alive

BERHAMPUR: A small group of Telugu families in Berhampur continue to keep alive the tradition of Bommala Koluvu, a unique display of dolls and figurines depicting animals, birds and various social scenes like weddings, village market and gatherings during Navratri festival.
Though the festival has faded over time, families like Rajgopal Rao’s in Hanuman Bazar maintain this annual tradition. His wife and daughter curate a large exhibition occupying over 25x25 feet featuring dolls collected over decades from different regions. Raj’s family invites friends, relatives and well-wishers to witness the elaborate Koluvu.
Guests, especially married women receive prasad, kumkum and gifts as part of the ritual. The visits include chanting of devotional hymns and shlokas during evening puja.
The celebration follows a strict ritual schedule with Balbhog in the morning, Rajbhog at noon and evening alati followed by Ratribhog. The food offered to the Goddess is later served to visitors.
Similarly, the house of a retired central government employee, M Venkat Rao in Brajanagar displays over 1,000 dolls, animals and birds. Both he and his wife M Padmavati have continued this four-generation tradition of buying and preserving the dolls.
Their display features idols of Astha Laxmi, Kailash Giri, Sri Krishna Leela, yoga poses, Meera Bai’s devotion, Ramayana events, Hindu marriages, Naba Durga, Dasabatar, Sagar Manthan and many more.