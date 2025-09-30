Trader penalised for illegal possession of gold, silver ornaments in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A trader was on Monday detained by police and fined of Rs 1.62 lakh after he was found in illegal possession of gold and silver ornaments.

The detained person has been identified as Basudev Karmakar of Chandni Chowk in Cuttack. IIC of Paralakhemundi, Prashant Bhupati said on the day, police were conducting patrolling in the market area when they saw Basudev walking towards a lodge at the Bazaar Chowk carrying a bag. Suspecting foul play, the cops intercepted him and inquired about the contents of the bag.

During questioning, Basudev identified himself as a gold and silver trader and said he was in Paralakhemundi to hand over the ornaments at some jewellery shops in the town. He claimed he had brought the ornaments from Kolkata and Cuttack.

However, when police asked him to furnish the relevant documents and asked about the addresses of the jewellery shops, he could not provide a satisfactory response.

“During searches, police recovered a total of 66.4 gram of gold jewellery from his possession. Since it was a case of tax evasion, Basudev was taken to Town police station and GST enforcement unit of Berhampur informed of the matter,” the IIC said.

Accordingly, the GST officials reached the police station and slapped Basudev of a fine of Rs 1.62 lakh. He is currently being interrogated.