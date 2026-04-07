Violent clash erupts between locals, police over road construction for Sijimali bauxite mines in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Shortly after the Odisha Police personnel fired at tribals protesting against the construction of a road in Sijimali bauxite mines, a violent clash ensued between the two groups in which over 50 people including 33 police personnel were injured.

The Rayagada district administration had recently initiated the construction of a 3 km-long road from Purulang to Sagabari Ghati to facilitate access to the site of the mines which is allotted to aluminium giant Vedanta Ltd.

The move triggered strong opposition from local residents, mainly tribals, who allege that the project threatens their land, livelihood and environment.

Sources said that the administration had started the road construction work on Monday after a discussion between the district collector Asutosh Kulkarini and the villagers.

Protest erupted on Tuesday morning when the work started. Protesters blocked the road and raised slogans against the administration.

CPI (ML) Liberation’s Rayagada unit secretary Tripati Gamang alleged that police and district administration cordoned off Kantamal village, disconnected power supply and raised the houses. Tear gas shells were fired in which a cow died. In police action, several men and women were also injured, he added.

The situation escalated and turned violent when agitating villagers allegedly hurled stones and attacked the police using swords, axes and other sharp weapons.