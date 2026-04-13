Dpty CM Pravati Parida seeks women's support for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Sunday called upon the women of the state to actively support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which is set to be discussed during a special three-day session of the Parliament from April 16 to 18.
Addressing a press conference in the state BJP office, Parida described the session as a historic moment.
“These three days are the nectar moment of 25 years of India’s Amrit Kaal. The proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures is not merely about increasing representation but about transforming governance through women empowerment. This is the foundation for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It will make policymaking more inclusive, sensitive and effective,” she said.
The deputy chief minister outlined seven core principles of respect, safety, equality, participatory empowerment, self-reliance and dignified leadership as the pillars of women’s rights.
She said the entire credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the groundwork for women’s empowerment since 2014 through initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and housing schemes promoting women’s ownership. These efforts have paved the way for the current push towards political empowerment, she said.
Parida also highlighted Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana as a model initiative inspired by the prime minister’s vision and commitment to women empowerment.
Calling for mass participation, she urged women to show their support by giving a missed call to 9667173333 and organising rallies, awareness campaigns and social media outreach.
“Let us celebrate this historic occasion as a festival across the state,” she said.
Several leaders, including MP Anita Subhadarshini and BJP Mahila Morcha state president Aishwarya Biswal and Kasturi Mishra were present at the event, calling for collective support to mark a “defining step” in India’s democratic journey.