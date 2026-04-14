Sudhakara Rao takes charge as principal chief commissioner of Income Tax dept

BHUBANESWAR : Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer D Sudhakara Rao on Monday assumed charge as principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, Odisha, and said addressing taxpayers’ grievances would be a key focus area for the department.

Rao stated that enhancing tax collection in the 2026–27 financial year would be another priority. During 2025–26, the department collected Rs 18,500 crore from around 15 lakh taxpayers in the state.

A 1990-batch IRS officer, Rao has served in several states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala and Maharashtra. He currently holds additional charge of principal chief commissioner of IT for the Bihar and Jharkhand regions.