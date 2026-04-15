Government to set up Ambedkar Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to honour his legacy: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that an Ambedkar Bhawan will soon be constructed at Kharvela Nagar of the city.
Paying rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at a state-level function here, the chief minister said the General Administration department has been asked to prepare a detailed project report for the Bhawan soon.
Majhi said as the principal architect of the Indian constitution, Dr Ambedkar represents an enduring ideology that guides society towards equality. “Building a society based on equality and justice is the greatest tribute to Babasaheb,” he said.
Recalling Dr Ambedkar’s lifelong struggle for social justice and commitment to education, Majhi said the Indian Constitution ensures equal rights and justice for all citizens. Whatever development of Dalit, Adivasis and backward communities have been possible in the state and country is because of the foundational rights enshrined in the Constitution.
The chief minister said welfare and development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward communities remain central to the state government’s agenda. In the 2026-27 budget, more than Rs 6,649 crore have been allocated for the welfare of SC and ST communities, with special focus on education, healthcare and livelihood. He also outlined the targeted initiatives taken by the government for the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).
The CM said his government has recently increased reservation for STs and SCs and also brought in SEBCs under the ambit of reservation in higher, professional and technical education.
“The new reservation provisions in engineering and medical education are a historic step which ensure that talent is not confined to caste or religion but flourishes with opportunity,” he said. He added that schemes like the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana are benefitting millions across the state.
The chief minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring the legacy and recognition of Dr Ambedkar, including the development of five key sites associated with his life as “Panch Teerth”. Majhi felicitated winners of state-level competitions on the occasion.