Government to set up Ambedkar Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to honour his legacy: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that an Ambedkar Bhawan will soon be constructed at Kharvela Nagar of the city.

Paying rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at a state-level function here, the chief minister said the General Administration department has been asked to prepare a detailed project report for the Bhawan soon.

Majhi said as the principal architect of the Indian constitution, Dr Ambedkar represents an enduring ideology that guides society towards equality. “Building a society based on equality and justice is the greatest tribute to Babasaheb,” he said.

Recalling Dr Ambedkar’s lifelong struggle for social justice and commitment to education, Majhi said the Indian Constitution ensures equal rights and justice for all citizens. Whatever development of Dalit, Adivasis and backward communities have been possible in the state and country is because of the foundational rights enshrined in the Constitution.