Sijimali mining: Protests mount as defiant villagers vow to protect hill

BERHAMPUR: Protests against the proposed bauxite mining on Sijimali hill in Kashipur block of Rayagada district intensified on Tuesday with residents of the affected villages holding their ground, announcing that they won’t vacate their land at any cost.

Villagers of Kantamal, Shagabari, Bandel and Banteji under Kashipur block asserted that the ‘Mali’ (hill) is central to their identity and survival. “We have been dependent on this hill for generations. It provides us everything except kerosene and salt. If mining starts here, we will lose our livelihood and starve,” they said.

Spread over nearly 1,500 hectares, the Sijimali hill has been a conflict zone since 2023 following government approval for bauxite mining. The situation worsened recently after road construction work began near Shagbari village, triggering fresh clashes between police and locals on April 7. Villagers alleged that several people have been injured in the police action.

President of Maa Mati Mali Suraksha Manch Subhash Singh Majhi claimed that cases have been registered against villagers to suppress the movement. “This is our land. No government created this Mali. We will not allow mining here,” he said.

Local leader Laxman Nayak said the proposed mining project would cause severe ecological damage. “We are not against development, but mining will destroy forests, crops and water sources. Rivers like the Indravati and several natural springs may dry up,” he alleged.

According to sources, at least 23 people have been arrested in the past month for participating in the protests. Warrants have also been issued against seven key leaders including Majhi.