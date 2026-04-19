BJD observes 12-hour bandh over death of Class five student in Ashram School

BARIPADA: Normal life came to a standstill in Mayurbhanj district as the BJD on Saturday observed a 12-hour bandh over the death of a Class V student at government-run Kakabandh Ashram School in Rasgovindpur.

The bandh paralysed communication and vehicular movement across the district. Roads, including national highways, state highways, and other district roads, remained deserted. Business establishments, educational institutions, both government and private, along with Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, courts, and banks were shut down. BJD workers staged picketing at key locations.

BJD district president Sudam Marandi alleged that authorities had failed to adequately monitor the ashram schools. He said officials did not conduct frequent inspections despite Mayurbhanj being one of the districts with a high number of residential schools for tribal children.

“We successfully observed the 12-hour bandh across Kaptipada, Rairangpur, and Karanjia sub-divisions, as well as Baripada. Except for essential services, all establishments remained closed. The response from the public shows that the issue is genuine,” Marandi said.

The party demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the bereaved family and financial assistance for students affected by the incident. Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) extended support to the bandh and participated in it.

About 146 students had fallen ill after consuming stale food at the ashram school. They were initially admitted to Rasgovindpur community health centre and later, 76 of them were shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada as their condition worsened. One of them, Rupali Besra (12), succumbed.