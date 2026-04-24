Odisha villagers demand postponement of public hearing for Kodingamali expansion

KORAPUT/JEYPORE : Hundreds of villagers from Laxmipur and adjoining areas took out a protest rally on Thursday, opposing the proposed expansion of the Kodingamali bauxite mining project.

The agitators, under the banner of Kodingamali Surakhya Samiti, also submitted a memorandum to Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, urging the district administration to halt the expansion plan and conduct a thorough inquiry into its environmental implications.

In the memorandum, president of Kodingamali Surakhya Samiti Kashinath Minyaka urged the administration to postpone the public hearing on the expansion of Kodingamali bauxite mine, which is scheduled to be held on May 16. The appeal comes in response to the recent Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) notification, which proposes an increase in mining capacity from 3.6 MTPA to 6 MTPA.

Minyaka raised concerns over the long-term environmental and socio-economic impacts of the proposed expansion. He warned that expansion of mining activities could lead to rapid depletion of natural resources, leaving future generations with a barren and ecologically degraded landscape.

“The proposed expansion may bring short-term industrial benefits, but it will exhaust the region’s natural wealth at an alarming rate. The increased mining capacity would severely affect forests, water sources and agricultural activities. Our children may inherit nothing but wasteland,” he said.