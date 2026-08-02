Sweeper forges jail superintendent's signature, embezzles Rs 5 lakh in Odisha

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old sweeper at the Rourkela Special Jail was arrested for allegedly forging the signature of the jail superintendent to fraudulently withdraw `5 lakh from a government bank account maintained at the State Bank of India (SBI)’s Uditnagar branch in the city.

The accused, Rahul Mangan, was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded under sections 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inspector of RN Pali police station Suraj Jhankar said the case was registered on Friday following a complaint lodged by jail superintendent Rushinath Naik who detected an unauthorised withdrawal of `5 lakh from the government account while verifying the account statement on Thursday. The withdrawal was made on July 13.

The superintendent informed police that he had neither signed the withdrawal cheque nor authorised anyone to withdraw the money. Verification with the bank revealed that the amount had been withdrawn using a cheque bearing his forged signature.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Mangan. The IIC said the accused allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police have seized Rs 26,700 from Mangan. Efforts are on to recover the remaining funds, Jhankar added.