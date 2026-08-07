Odisha Crime Branch, Commissionerate Police face heat over lapses in textbook scam, GRP constable murder probes

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) and Commissionerate Police, two major wings of the Odisha Police, have come under scrutiny over their handling of two high-profile investigation.

A court’s observations in the textbook errors case and the chargesheet of the GRP constable murder case have raised serious questions over the quality of the probe.

In the textbook errors case, a special court in Cuttack granted bail to former Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT director Manoj Kumar Padhy, the prime accused.

The court observed that the investigating agency had failed to place any material linking Padhy to any personal gain from the alleged irregularities. “Till date, not a single scrap of paper has been submitted by the prosecution to prove what benefit or pleasure the accused has derived,” the court said in its order.

It further noted that investigators had not even attempted to verify any suspicious financial transactions involving Padhy or his family members.

Padhy has been booked on charges of criminal negligence, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust for allegedly approving print-ready school textbook manuscripts without ensuring factual verification. Although some of the invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) carry a punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment, the prosecution failed to convince the court to deny him bail.

“We will examine the court’s order to understand why bail was granted to Padhy,” a CB officer said. The textbook errors case had snowballed into a major embarrassment for the state government after hundreds of factual and typographical mistakes were found in school textbooks, prompting the government to entrust the probe to the Crime Branch.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had adopted a strong stand and assured stringent action in the case, but the CB failed to produce even basic evidence to prevent Padhy from securing bail. It is highly embarrassing,” an officer said.