Odisha government launches 15-day-long drive to eliminate manual scavenging

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has launched a fortnight-long safety drive to eliminate manual scavenging practices and ensure legal compliance for protection of core sanitation workers engaged in the hazardous job.

Housing and Urban Development department officials said the campaign ‘Aainagata Safai Surakhsita Safai’ (Legal Cleaning, Safe Cleaning), will continue till August 21 with focus on strict legal enforcement of the rules framed for engagement of sanitation workers.

It also aims to mobilise municipal authorities, citizens and institutions to eliminate hazardous manual scavenging and enforce mechanised, legal septic tank and sewer cleaning practices across the state, they said.

Under the initiative, all urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to take up special enforcement drives to identify, seize and fine illegal or unregistered cesspool vehicles while facilitating their formal registration.

The ULBs have also been asked to sensitise citizens, hotels, hospitals and private establishments to channel all sewer and septic tank cleaning requests exclusively through the civic bodies through the dedicated toll-free helpline number 14420 or by engaging ULB-registered private service provider organisations.