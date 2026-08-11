Odisha government launches 15-day-long drive to eliminate manual scavenging

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has launched a fortnight-long safety drive to eliminate manual scavenging practices and ensure legal compliance for protection of core sanitation workers engaged in the hazardous job.
Housing and Urban Development department officials said the campaign ‘Aainagata Safai Surakhsita Safai’ (Legal Cleaning, Safe Cleaning), will continue till August 21 with focus on strict legal enforcement of the rules framed for engagement of sanitation workers.
It also aims to mobilise municipal authorities, citizens and institutions to eliminate hazardous manual scavenging and enforce mechanised, legal septic tank and sewer cleaning practices across the state, they said.
Under the initiative, all urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to take up special enforcement drives to identify, seize and fine illegal or unregistered cesspool vehicles while facilitating their formal registration.
The ULBs have also been asked to sensitise citizens, hotels, hospitals and private establishments to channel all sewer and septic tank cleaning requests exclusively through the civic bodies through the dedicated toll-free helpline number 14420 or by engaging ULB-registered private service provider organisations.
The campaign will also highlight the role of emergency response sanitation units (ERSU), mechanised cleaning equipment and specialised personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure zero human exposure to hazardous sanitation conditions.
To support local execution, the H&UD department has sanctioned financial assistance to all the civic bodies. Swachh Saathis and ward officers have already began door-to-door visit to sensitise residents about 14420 helpline. Prominent hoardings and wall paintings depicting safe cleaning protocols have been also installed across major urban locations.
Over 10,000 core sanitation workers have been identified by the state government across 115 ULBs. The government has also announced a life insurance cover of `10 lakh for the core sanitation workers and an ex gratia of `30 lakh for loss of life at work and houses under PMAY-U.