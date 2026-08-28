Suspended Odisha BJP leader Prakash Paswan arrest in Begusarai, Bihar

ROURKELA: Suspended BJP leader Prakash Paswan, arrested from Begusarai in Bihar on Wednesday, travelled across five states over the past week before running out of luck in Bihar.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai on Thursday said Paswan was apprehended with the help of RPF and Special Task Force. A police team was bringing him to Rourkela.

From August 18 until his arrest, Paswan travelled through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, avoiding staying at any one location for long.

Police sources said the 35-year-old took several measures to evade detection. He kept his mobile phone switched off and, whenever he needed to make a call, borrowed phones from others and communicated only through WhatsApp.

He also bought general-class train tickets but travelled in AC coaches by paying the penalty, the sources said. Search teams came close to apprehending him on at least three occasions. In one instance in Madhya Pradesh, he reportedly gave police the slip by just five seconds.

Paswan is alleged to be the mastermind behind sheltering criminals along with firearms and ammunition at the government Circuit House in Rourkela. His arrest is expected to shed light on the alleged plan to harbour criminals at the VVIP facility. The Panposh SDJM had issued a non-bailable warrant against him on Tuesday.