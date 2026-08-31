No need to panic over reported scrub typhus cases in Angul: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: People need not panic over the reported scrub typhus cases in Angul, as all nine cases that initially tested positive through rapid diagnostic kits have been found negative in confirmatory ELISA tests, said the state government on Sunday.

Issuing a clarification to this effect, the Health and Family Welfare department said initially reported cases were based on rapid kit test which is not considered confirmatory.

In the first phase of verification, all nine rapid-test positive cases were subjected to ELISA testing and were found negative. The remaining samples are currently being validated through ELISA tests, it stated.

The department also informed that health officials are closely monitoring the situation. A district-level health team has already been deployed in the affected area to assess the situation and ensure appropriate medical care to the affected people.

Necessary precautionary and preventive measures, including active surveillance and other public health interventions, have also been initiated promptly.