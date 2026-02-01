Belghar jumbo burial: Baliguda ACF suspended

BHUBANESWAR : Amid ongoing investigation into the burial of an elephant carcass to hide its electrocution in Belghar, the Forest department on Saturday placed Baliguda assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Suryakanta Behera under suspension with immediate effect for ‘dereliction of duty’.

Sources said the ACF was suspended on the basis of the reports received by the government from the joint task force (JTF) as well as Baliguda forest division and Berhampur circle.

Issuing the order, the department made it clear that the forest officer will remain attached to the Forest headquarters in Bhubaneswar and face disciplinary proceedings. He will also not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the competent authority.

The forest department has already placed Binay Bisi, the deputy ranger and in-charge ranger of Belghar, for allegedly suppressing facts and tampering with evidence. Bisi, one of the key accused in the case, however, is reportedly absconding since the incident came to light earlier this month.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of Berhampur circle Vishwanath Neelannavar said a case has been registered against four persons including Bisi and driver Hrushikesh Panda, after investigations revealed that an earthmover machine was used to bury the carcass, indicating a systematic attempt to destroy evidence.

He said Panda and two others have already been arrested in the matter, while notices have also been issued to 10 others under section 35/3 of BNSS.

Forest officials had earlier confirmed that the elephant carcass had been cut into 32 pieces to cover up the elephant death in electrocution. However, the recovery of skeletal remains from Tahansir and Jhiripani forest areas of Kalahandi and Kandhamal district has now prompted the forest authorities to ascertain whether the elephant bones recovered from these two places involve carcasses of more than one elephant.

The bone samples have been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at OUAT Bhubaneswar to examine it.