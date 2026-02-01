CBI probes its ASI for running coal scam in Odisha

ROURKELA: The CBI raids at the mines of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Sundargarh district on Friday has led to shocking revelations about a corruption racket run by an officer of the central probe agency as well as that of MCL.

The Delhi unit of the central agency is investigating the racket. An FIR was registered in this regard at the anti-corruption unit of CBI at Delhi on January 28 against Prashant Kumar Palei, an assistant sub inspector of CBI. Palei works at CBI’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) at Bhubaneswar.

The other accused was Sarada Prasad Sethy, dispatch officer of the Garjanbahal Open Cast Project under Basundhara Area of MCL in Sundargarh. The FIR said Palei and Sethy allegedly entered into an unholy nexus between June and September 2025.

Palei is charged with extracting ‘protection money’ from Sethy who was allegedly illegally generating pecuniary benefits from coal transporters and lifters using his official position and influence of Palei.

The FIR quoting a reliable source stated that Sethy was generating illegal money from coal transporters and lifters by showing them favour with extra quantity of coal and passing off high grade coal as low grade on regular basis. Sethy’s present posting was also influenced by Palei who reportedly had threatened the Basundhara Area general manager (GM) PB Reddy in this regard, it said.