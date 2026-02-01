Class X student attacks junior over ‘love triangle’ at Remuna school in Balasore district

BALASORE: A Class X student of Remuna High School allegedly attacked a junior with a dagger on the school campus in Balasore district on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 12.30 pm when other students and teachers were busy celebrating PM SHRI Utsav at the school. The Class IX student, who sustained injuries on his palm, back and head, is currently undergoing treatment at the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (MCH) and his condition is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, the Class X student surrendered before police after the incident.

As per police sources, both the boys were reportedly fond of a Class IX girl. When the Class X student came to know of the developing friendship between the Class IX student and the girl, he brought a dagger to the school on the day, and when all the other students and teachers were busy in the celebrations, he called the latter near the washroom for a discussion, police said.

The senior student then warned the junior to stay away from the girl but when the latter denied, an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, the Class X student reportedly brought out the dagger from his uniform and attacked the other boy. The other student sustained deep cuts on his palm. When he turned back to leave the spot, the senior attacked him on his head and back. Seriously injured, the victim then rushed towards the event seeking help.

Teachers and other staff rushed him to FMMCH for treatment. Meanwhile, the Class X student reached the Remuna police station and narrated the entire incident before the cops. He is currently under police custody. On getting information, the injured student’s parents rushed to the hospital.

Remuna IIC Bimal Nayak said the boy surrendered before police and the weapon of offence has been seized from his possession. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.