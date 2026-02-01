Cooperation Policy gets Odisha govt cabinet nod, to push financial inclusion

BHUBANESWAR : The state cabinet on Saturday approved the State Cooperation Policy 2026, a 20-year strategic framework seeking to revitalise the state’s cooperative movement by enhancing member participation, financial inclusion and digital service delivery, in line with the long-term vision of Viksit Odisha 2036.

The state policy, aligned with the National Cooperation Policy 2025, lays emphasis on promoting value addition, agri-processing, storage and supply chain infrastructure through cooperatives, while strengthening market linkages for farmers and rural producers. Multi-purpose cooperative service centres at the village level are envisaged as key drivers of local economic activity.

“Capacity-building forms a core component of the policy, with systematic training and skilling programmes planned for cooperative members, chief executive officers and board members to improve professional management and decision-making. The government aims to address long-standing issues of weak governance and limited managerial expertise within the cooperative sector,” said chief secretary Anu Garg in her cabinet briefing.

She said that digital transformation is another major pillar, with the policy proposing the use of technology, management information systems (MIS) and digital platforms for end-to-end cooperative operations. This would improve transparency, efficiency and accountability and at the same time, enable faster service delivery and better integration with financial institutions.