Five-day Malyabanta Mahotsav from today

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri town has donned a festive look ahead of the annual five-day cultural extravaganza Malyabanta Mahostav-2025, set to begin at the DNK Ground on Sunday.

The festival, a major cultural event of the district, is known for showcasing traditional folk dances, music and performances by local artistes, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Malkangiri.

Cultural troupes from various blocks of the district are scheduled to perform over the coming days. Over the years, the festival has emerged as a symbol of community participation and cultural pride in the region.

District officials said necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. “Adequate measures for crowd management, traffic regulation and security have been put in place to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a safe and orderly manner,” an official said. Enthusiasm among residents is palpable as the district prepares to welcome visitors and celebrate its cultural traditions.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed a seven-day blanket ban on the sale of liquor across the district ahead of the festival. The ban came into effect on January 29.

Briefing the media on Saturday evening, collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said all liquor shops across the district will remain closed during the period. Security personnel deployed at check posts have been instructed to monitor and prevent inter-district transportation of liquor into Malkangiri.

CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the DNK Ground, the festival venue, and around 500 police personnel, including BSF forces, have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and the Pallishree Mela.