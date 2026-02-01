Five killed after truck mows down bikers near Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: At least five persons were crushed to death after a speeding truck, allegedly moving on the wrong side, rammed into three motorcycles on a flyover at Haladiapadar chowk on the outskirts of Berhampur on Saturday.

Eight others were injured in the incident which took place along the NH-16. The deceased were identified as Sibaram Jena (35), Jagan Nahak (20), Rakesh Nahak (21), Suryanarayan Panda (47) and Satyanarayan Beja (40).

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The truck driver who fled the spot after the incident, was nabbed and detained for questioning.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was reportedly moving on the wrong side of the road when it hit three motorcycles, mowing down the victims. Such was the intensity of the mishap that the bodies and the two-wheelers were thrown across the road, they said. “Following the incident, the driver confidently walked away from the site leaving the victims in a critical condition,” locals alleged.