Five killed after truck mows down bikers near Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: At least five persons were crushed to death after a speeding truck, allegedly moving on the wrong side, rammed into three motorcycles on a flyover at Haladiapadar chowk on the outskirts of Berhampur on Saturday.
Eight others were injured in the incident which took place along the NH-16. The deceased were identified as Sibaram Jena (35), Jagan Nahak (20), Rakesh Nahak (21), Suryanarayan Panda (47) and Satyanarayan Beja (40).
The injured are currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The truck driver who fled the spot after the incident, was nabbed and detained for questioning.
Eyewitnesses said the truck was reportedly moving on the wrong side of the road when it hit three motorcycles, mowing down the victims. Such was the intensity of the mishap that the bodies and the two-wheelers were thrown across the road, they said. “Following the incident, the driver confidently walked away from the site leaving the victims in a critical condition,” locals alleged.
Gosaninuagaon and Golanthara police reached the spot and started an investigation. While chaos ensued soon after the mishap, traffic too came to a grinding halt on both sides of the road for a long period.
As per preliminary investigation, the truck belonged to a local resident. “The driver was not under the influence of alcohol. All the vehicle documents are intact. The driver’s blood samples have been collected for forensic examination. The exact sequence of events is being examined to ascertain how the incident occurred,” police sources said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia each for the kin of the deceased.
Meanwhile, various social organisations including Ganjam Bar Association president Manoj Patnaik have urged the state government to take steps to prevent such accidents of highways and flyovers.