Healthy gain in blackbuck population of Ganjam, number grows by 498 in a year

BHUBANESWAR : Population of blackbucks in Ganjam district, the lone habitat of the majestic creature in the state, has jumped to over 9,000, registering a growth for the third consecutive year, revealed the annual Blackbuck Estimation 2026 carried out by the Forest department recently.

The headcount exercise carried out in three divisions of the district - Berhampur, Ghumusur South and Ghumusur North divisions - has pegged the total number of the antelope at 9,287, around 498 more than the previous estimate of 8,789 recorded in 2025.

PCCF (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said the population of blackbucks in the region has recorded a constant increase due to successful community-led forest conservation efforts.

“The population has recorded around 22 per cent increase over the 2023 census in which the total number of blackbucks in the three divisions had been estimated at 7,237. The growth rate even exceeds 26 per cent if compared to 2020 census in which their total number had been pegged at 6,875,” Jha said.

As per the latest estimation, the region has 2,104 male, 5,832 female and 1,351 young blackbucks. Ghumusur South division has the highest number of 5,972 blackbucks including 3,593 female and 1,131 male, followed by 2,856 in Berhampur forest division which includes 1,982 female and 826 male. In Ghumusur North division, the total number of blackbucks recorded this year is around 451.

Berhampur RCCF Viswanath Neelannavar said the census, carried out on January 29, involved 123 teams, each comprising Forest department staff, local field functionaries, volunteers and community members.

The estimation followed the direct count method, where animals were visually sighted and recorded along predetermined routes. The RCCF said drones and AI-based analysis tools were piloted for the first time in the census to supplement conventional field methods, marking an important step towards integrating modern technology in wildlife population monitoraing in the state.

“Bhetnoi area of Bhanjanagar in Ghumusur South has the highest concentration of blackbuck population. However, the community-led conservation has also helped in spreading of the population to other nearby areas including Jagannathprasad in Ghumusur North, in recent times,” informed the RCCF adding, efforts were underway for better habitat management to further increase their population in the region.

As it is, blackbuck is one of the three species of the antelopes found in Odisha, the other two being Nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) and the Chowsingha (Tetracercus quadricornis). However, Ganjam is the only district in the state that holds the single population of the majestic species.

Considering the risk associated with such single population, that could collapse under pressure, the Forest department has taken up a blackbuck reintroduction programme in Balukhand-Konark wildlife sanctuary of Puri, where the species had locally gone extinct owing to rampant poaching, calamity and other factors.