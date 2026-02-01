Kalyani Group’s Rs 17,000 crore hi-tech manufacturing cluster gets cabinet nod

BHUBANESWAR : The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved the proposal for a Rs 17,250 crore integrated manufacturing complex by Kalyani Group in Dhenkanal district, marking a major push towards high-value manufacturing in automotive, aerospace, defence and specialty materials sectors.

The project has been approved under special provisions of the state’s Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022 and will be developed over nearly 1,100 acre in Gajamara as a multi-product industrial cluster.

As part of the project, Kalyani Steels Limited will establish an integrated advanced specialty steel project at Gajamara with a production capacity of 7,00,000 tonne per annum (TPA) and 10,000 TPA of titanium alloy manufacturing.

In addition to Kalyani Steel’s specialty steel unit, the complex will house a super alloy manufacturing facility of Saarloha Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd and an industrial components casting and forging unit of Bharat Forge and its subsidiaries, said chief secretary Anu Garg in her post-cabinet meeting briefing.

Planned as an integrated cluster, the project will include multiple production units along with dedicated vendor parks to build downstream value chains in titanium, specialty steel, auto components, and aerospace and defence manufacturing.