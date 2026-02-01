Odisha cabinet okays Rs 254 crore for Science & Tech promotion scheme, recruitment reforms

Rules for OUSSSC chairman, member postings approved

The cabinet approved framing of the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of the Chairman and Members) Rules, 2026, laying down a clear framework for appointments to the newly-constituted commission.

The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) was established to recruit officers and personnel of various ranks in the Odisha Police and other uniformed services under the Home, Excise, Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Commerce and Transport departments.

The newly-approved rules will define the method of recruitment, tenure and service conditions of the chairman and members.

Rs 362 crore scheme to improve diversion weirs

The cabinet cleared a new scheme titled ‘Improvement to Diversion Weirs’, with an estimated cost of Rs 362 crore. It will be funded entirely from the state’s own resources.

The scheme will be implemented over three years from 2025-26 to 2027-28 for repair and renovation of diversion weirs and barrages under the Minor Irrigation Organisation. Of the 1,133 diversion weirs and two barrages in the state, nearly 70 per cent are over 30 years old, leading to reduced pondage and loss of irrigation potential.