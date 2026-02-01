Odisha govt appoints K Murugesan as new PCCF, HoFF

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Saturday appointed senior IFS officer K Murugesan as the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force (HoFF) in Odisha.

Murugesan, serving as PCCF (nodal), assumed the charge following retirement of incumbent PCCF and HoFF Suresh Pant. The 1994 batch officer has held several key positions in the forest administration.

He served as director environment and member secretary of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB). He was also the chief executive of Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC), Bhubaneswar.