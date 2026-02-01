Odisha govt cabinet approves Rs 26.8 crore support for direct flights to Dubai, Singapore routes till March

BHUBANESWAR : The state cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to continue and rationalise the viability gap funding (VGF) for select international air routes from Bhubaneswar till March.

The move, officials said, is aimed at sustaining global connectivity, supporting the Odia diaspora and strengthening the state’s aviation-led economic growth.

Approval of the proposal by Commerce and Transport department came amid growing uncertainty over continuation of some international services operated by IndiGo from Biju Patnaik International Airport, particularly the Dubai route, which has emerged as a lifeline for thousands of Odias working abroad.

As per the cabinet decision, the VGF support will be extended for the Bhubaneswar-Dubai route for a six-month period during the winter schedule 2025 (October 27, 2025 to March 29, 2026) under the state’s new destination policy. The continuation was proposed in view of a sharp decline in passenger load factor after withdrawal of earlier support and growing risk of the route being discontinued.

Similarly, the Bhubaneswar-Singapore service will receive VGF for a six-month period with updated cost indexation. Despite its strategic importance, the route continues to face commercial challenges owing to low passenger load factors and high operating costs.