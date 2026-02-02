City Economic Regions impetus for BCPPER corridor project in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed City Economic Regions (CERs) announced in the Union Budget will give a boost to the ambitious Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) project.

As a new initiative, CERs will ensure city-led economic growth and benefit regional urban clusters. It has been proposed to allocate Rs 5,000 crore per CER over the next five years for the development of these regions.

“The CERs are envisioned as integrated urban growth zones with the objective of leveraging the economic potential of cities and their surrounding areas by improving connectivity in infrastructure, services and capital investment. This initiative will also help in making the proposed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Paradip-Puri urban corridor operational and effective,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Officials said the CERs that will integrate multiple urban centres spanning tier-2 and tier-3 cities, temple towns and their surrounding areas into unified ecosystems, will give a strong push to the BCPPER project planned by the state government as a major integrated economic corridor with comprehensive infrastructure roadmap that includes construction of three ring roads spanning 645 km.