Focus on goals, use skills for welfare of society: Governor Hari Babu tells students

CUTTACK: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday advised students to use their skills not just for personal growth but also for the welfare of the society.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of Driems University at Tangi, the Governor urged students to stay focused on their goals. “Education is a lifelong journey. Face failure with courage and accept success with humility. Success in life does not depend on positions, power or wealth but honesty, compassion, humility and service. Becoming a good human being is the highest form of success,” he stressed.

Sharing his views on the National Education Policy-2020, the Governor said it is a visionary step towards meeting the needs of the 21st century. He praised Driems University for taking meaningful steps for implementing the policy.

In his address, former foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh said, “Being one of India’s fastest-growing economies, Odisha is strengthening its foundation in education, health, industry and other sectors.”

On the occasion, the university awarded honorary doctorates to eminent social worker Padma Shri Tulasi Munda for her lifelong service and Padma Shri Damayanti Beshra for her contribution to literature and education.

While 698 students were conferred degrees, 18 meritorious students received gold medals on the occasion. Founder chairman Pramod Chandra Rath congratulated the graduates for their achievements.

Driems vice-chancellor Prof Prakash Kumar Hota, co-chairman Durgaprasad Rath and registrar Krushna Prasad Pati also spoke. Among others, members of the university board of governors - administrative director Balaram Kar, directors Pradeepta Chandra Rath and Chinmayee Rath were present.