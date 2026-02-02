Odisha Industrial Security Force cover for regional airports on cards

BHUBANESWAR: Despite a substantial rise in air connectivity in Odisha, the regional airports continue to be manned by the state armed police, and not specialised forces.

As of now, four regional airports in Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Jeypore and Utkela are operating under the UDAN scheme. The sanctioned strength of security personnel for these airports is 256. However, 240 personnel from Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) and India Reserve (IR) Battalions man these facilities.

The personnel belonging to OSAP/IR Battalions are mostly engaged to maintain law and order, VIP security, election duties, disaster response, counter insurgency support and others. However, their deployment in aviation security has reportedly resulted in shortage of manpower to maintain law and order.

Recently, a proposal has been moved to deploy Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) at the regional airports. In a letter to the Odisha DGP, the ADG of SAP said the state government last year approved creation of three OISF Battalions - 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

While the 3rd and 4th OISF Battalions have already been earmarked to be deployed at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), 344 personnel of the 2nd OISF Battalion’s total sanctioned strength of 917 are proposed to man the six airports in the state. If there is any additional requirement due to increase in air traffic flow, the deployment will be made from the existing strength of the 2nd OISF Battalion, read the letter.