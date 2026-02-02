Odisha is the standout gainer in Union Budget 2026

At a time when geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, slowing world economy and volatile financial markets form the context, this year’s Union Budget has strategically dodged attention-grabbing welfare freebies or tax rate cuts. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has instead opted for a measured fiscally-prudent approach at consolidation and staggered hikes in capital expenditure to boost infrastructure creation and economic growth.

It seems the Modi 3.0 is not game for one-off budgetary announcements and instead believes in targeted interventions spread across the year. This Budget, therefore, is clear on its policy priority on spurring inclusive growth, ie, ensuring stability rather than hyping spectacle. The new political economics of India’s public finance is clearly evident in the Budget’s emphasis on building self-reliance in manufacturing across an array of pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, MSMEs, rare-earths, critical minerals, nuclear energy, chemicals, AI, textiles and sports goods. The capital markets did not cheer it as it was expecting some big relief for investors on tax fronts, though time will tell us how the Modi 3.0 is astutely steering the economy for the long haul.

Among the states, Odisha has got some significant specific gains in this Budget as the key allocation announcements across sectors like logistics, minerals, and tourism, will help promote Odisha’s economic growth and development. The state has been exposited as a growth engine in the eastern India and a key logistics and industrial hub.