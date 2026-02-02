Odisha’s Ascent in India’s Growth Story

The Union Budget 2026–27 offers a compelling blend of strategic vision and pragmatic policymaking, reinforcing India’s trajectory as a high-growth, investment-led economy. With macroeconomic stability firmly in place and growth projected at around 7 per cent, the Budget builds on reform continuity while sharpening focus on manufacturing depth, logistics efficiency, regional connectivity and enterprise growth. These priorities resonate strongly with Odisha’s evolving development narrative.

Odisha’s economic momentum has already been acknowledged in the Economic Survey 2025-26, which cites the state as a leading example across multiple sectors — from climate adaptation and industrial skilling to semiconductor ecosystem engagement and tribal livelihoods. The Survey also points to improving income indicators: Odisha’s Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) has risen from Rs 6.99 lakh crore in 2023-24 to an estimated Rs 7.90 lakh crore in 2024-25, reflecting a robust 13.04 per cent growth, while per-capita NSDP has reached about Rs 1.69 lakh. Together, these trends underscore rising incomes and a broadening base of economic dynamism, lending strong context to the Budget’s Odisha-facing interventions.

One of the most consequential announcements is the proposal to establish Rare Earth Mineral Corridors, with Odisha explicitly identified as a beneficiary state. Rare earths are critical to clean energy technologies, advanced electronics and strategic manufacturing. For Odisha, which already anchors India’s mineral production and hosts a strong metals ecosystem, this opens pathways to move decisively up the value chain — from extraction to processing, research, and advanced manufacturing.

Equally transformative is the operationalisation of National Waterway-5 which will connect the Talcher-Angul industrial belt and Kalinganagar Industrial Estate to Paradip and Dhamra ports. This will fundamentally alter the state’s logistics landscape by lowering transportation costs for bulk commodities, easing pressure on rail and road networks, and strengthening export competitiveness for minerals, metals and manufactured products.